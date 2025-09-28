Stone Summit Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Stone Summit Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InvesTrust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

