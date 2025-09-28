Stone Summit Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 397,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 330,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

