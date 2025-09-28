Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $596.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $588.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

