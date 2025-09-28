Stone Summit Wealth LLC Invests $200,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Stone Summit Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.