Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.