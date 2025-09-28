Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

