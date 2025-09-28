Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF $BNDW

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

BNDW stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

