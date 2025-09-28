Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 7,754 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,996 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

