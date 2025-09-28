Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

