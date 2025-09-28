Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

