TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,115,000 after buying an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 50,905 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.