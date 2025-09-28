TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FOX by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $62.85.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

