TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.65 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

