TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 81 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,914,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10,336.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $342.11 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $376.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.55 and its 200-day moving average is $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

