Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

