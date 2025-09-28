Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,396,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

