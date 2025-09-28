Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $21.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.