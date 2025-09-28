Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,151.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

