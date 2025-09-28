Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average is $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.