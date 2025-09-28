Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 8,603 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,654,000 after buying an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,248,000 after buying an additional 1,053,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,053,000 after buying an additional 517,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 259,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.21 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

