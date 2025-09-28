Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.99 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

