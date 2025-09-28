Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

