Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $224,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Thor Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $185,613,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $94,762,000 after purchasing an additional 643,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the RV manufacturer to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

