Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the RV manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,211 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.