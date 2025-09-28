Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Buys 218 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW opened at $194.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $197.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

