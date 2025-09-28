Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

IXP opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $126.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

