Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – September 26th

Spring Valley Acquisition, bioAffinity Technologies, Lithium Americas, Datavault AI, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, and Aqua Metals are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically in the range of about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are often in earlier stages of growth and have lower trading volumes, small caps can offer higher upside potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater liquidity risk than larger, more established stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

