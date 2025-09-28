Total Return Securities, Inc. $SWZ Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Total Return Securities were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Total Return Securities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Return Securities Stock Up 0.8%

SWZ opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

About Total Return Securities

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

