Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

