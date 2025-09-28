Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.