Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

