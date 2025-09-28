Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

FBND opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

