UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
UBS Group Trading Up 0.7%
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after buying an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after buying an additional 8,448,219 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,885,000.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
