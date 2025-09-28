Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 21,663 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. $GF

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. The New Germany Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.