Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Tri Continental makes up 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.31% of Tri Continental worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tri Continental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 26.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tri Continental by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $33.85 on Friday. Tri Continental Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

