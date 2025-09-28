Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.21% of Village Super Market worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Village Super Market stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $559.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

