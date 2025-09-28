Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Stock Holdings Lifted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,458,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

