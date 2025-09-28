Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Position Boosted by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCRB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 213,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,005,000.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

