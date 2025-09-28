Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Purchased by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Prime Buchholz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,534,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 94,879 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after buying an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 99,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

