Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.