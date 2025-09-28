Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

