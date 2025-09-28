Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

