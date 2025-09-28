Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

