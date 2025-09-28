Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Position Increased by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

