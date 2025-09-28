Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

