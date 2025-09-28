Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

