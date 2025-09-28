Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stake Boosted by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.