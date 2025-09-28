Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

