Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 492.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

BND opened at $74.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

