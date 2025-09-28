Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Lowered by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 486,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.